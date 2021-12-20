Vehicle, Mail Stolen In Weekend Crime Spree In Fairfield County Town

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a weekend crime spree that saw an SUV, mail, and packages stolen in a pair of neighboring towns.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department were dispatched to Rosebrook Road early on Friday, Dec. 17, where there was a report of a stolen 2020 Ford Explorer that was taken overnight after it was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Later that day, officers were also called to investigate a reported vehicle that had been entered and had items stolen on Turtleback Lane West.

The following day, on Saturday, Dec. 18, officers investigated numerous reports of stolen mail and packages in New Canaan, including a Wachackme Road resident who found a pile of mail belonging to various residents of Mayanos Road, Chichester Road, and Wahackme Road.

According to police, investigators also received a call from a US Postal worker who reported found mail scattered along Toquam Road and Windrow Lane.

Officers checked surrounding neighborhoods and discovered several pieces of mail scattered on various lawns on Weed Street, Windrow Lane, and West Road.

The mail was returned to the owners.

Officers were also notified by a US Postal worker that there was a large collection of mail and packages on the ground on Mariomi Road. While checking the area, officers discovered mail had also been discarded on Cheesespring Road.

While investigating, New Canaan Police made contact with Wilton Police Department and learned they too had similar reports of stolen mail and in their town.

According to police, to avoid becoming the victim of mail theft, one should:

“Get to know your neighbors, watch out for them, and report suspicious activity in your neighborhood immediately;”

Check mail often and avoid leaving mail in residential mailboxes;

Consider getting a locked residential mailbox;

Report mail theft to police and the USPS;

Request a vacation hold, even if one is away for only a few days;

Sign up for informed delivery to know when sensitive mail will arrive.

