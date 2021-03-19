Vehicle Crashes Through Fairfield County Garage, Then Hits Neighboring Home

A Fairfield County home suffered serious structural damage when a resident driving a new car crashed through the garage of a home and into the side of another.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m., Monday, March 15, when the resident of one of the homes at 360 Old Town Road, in Trumbull, crashed through the closed garage, said the Trumbull Volunteer Fire Department.

The vehicle continued through the attached garage, then crashed into and breached the rear wall of a neighbor's home, causing a partial structural collapse, the department said.

Another view of the damage. Trumbull Volunteer Fire Department

It took the department about an hour to secure the vehicle and assist the wrecker company with the removal of the vehicle, the department added.

The Trumbull Police Department investigated the circumstances of the accident and a representative from the Trumbull building official’s office was called to assess the structural damage.

There were no reported injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.