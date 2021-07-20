Vehicle Crashes Into Home In Fairfield County

A driver had to be extricated from a vehicle after crashing into the garage of a home in Fairfield County, officials said.

First responders in Stamford responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Monday, July 19, where there was a reported vehicle that had struck a home on Ocean Drive North in the Shippan neighborhood.

Upon arrival, firefighters found “a significant amount of damage to the garage area of the home and immediately began efforts to stabilize the structure.”

Firefighters were able to use specialized struts to prevent the roof and front wall of the garage from collapsing, and once the area was stabilized, they were able to safely remove an occupant of the vehicle, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

Officials said that the occupant was transported by paramedics to Stamford Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.

“Due to the amount of damage found, a representative from the City of Stamford Building Department also responded to the scene,” officials said. "Fire personnel remained on the scene for an additional hour to assist the towing company with the removal of the vehicle from the garage.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Stamford Police Department.

