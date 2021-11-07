Unresponsive Driver Arrested For DUI In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County arrested a sleeping driver parked the wrong way on an area roadway after it was determined he was intoxicated, authorities announced.

A police officer from the Darien Police Department responded to the intersection of Park Place and Norton Avenue shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, where there was a report of an unresponsive man inside a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer said that he located the parked car facing the wrong way in a westbound lane on Park Place.

Police said that upon approaching the vehicle, the officer could smell alcohol, and when prompted, the driver, Norwalk resident Steven Castro, age 31, admitted to drinking beer earlier in the evening.

Castro was evaluated by a paramedic at the scene and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Police said that a urine test was requested by hospital staff, but Castro was unable to provide one.

After being discharged from the hospital, Castro was transported to Darien Police headquarters, where two breathalyzer tests found his blood alcohol concentration to be near .11 percent both times.

Castro was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and cited for failing to drive in the right lane. He was released on $250 bond and scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

