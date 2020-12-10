Undercover Op Leads To Prostitution Arrest At Spa In Fairfield County

Two women were arrested on alleged prostitution charges after police in Fairfield County served a warrant at an area spa.

The two were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 9, by the Norwalk Police following a lengthy undercover investigation taking place at the Sunshine Spa, located at 666 Main Ave., in Norwalk, said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

The two arrested included:

Hong Hong Gu, 52, of Flushing who was charged with:

Prostitution

Promoting prostitution

Permitting prostitution

Providing massage without a license

She was held on a $5,000 bond.

Ailin Wu, 43, of Flushing who was charged with providing a massage without a license, an infraction.

