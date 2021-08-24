Two Women Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help identifying two women wanted in connection with a burglary.

The theft took place in Fairfield County on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Crunch Fitness Gym located at 770 Connecticut Ave., in Norwalk.

According to Lieutenant Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, credit cards were stolen from a vehicle and then used in multiple stores, with a value totaling over $15,000 in charges.

Detectives recovered video of the two unknown women, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fitzmaurice at (203)854-3180, or via email at dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.