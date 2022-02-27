Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash In CT

Two female drivers were killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Connecticut.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the New Haven County on I-91 in Meriden.

A 2020 Toyota Camry XLE was going the wrong way, traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway between Exit 17 and Exit 18, when it collided with a northbound 2012 BMW X5 Xdrive35i, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the weather was clear at the time and traffic was light.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 21-year-old Charde Monet Spates, of New Haven, and the driver of the BMW, identified as 50-year-old Hartford County resident Judith Melvin-Levy, of Windsor, were both pronounced dead at the scene, State Police reported.

A passenger in the BMW was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A tractor-trailer traveling in the area also made contact with the BMW, but was not involved in the initial collision, police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State Police asked any witnesses of the crash to contact Trooper Pelletier at 203-393-4200 or david.pelletier2@ct.gov.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

