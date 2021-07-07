Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible In Region
Police & Fire

Two Women From Fairfield County Accused Of Stealing $230 Worth Of Items From Walmart

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Two local women have been arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from a Walmart in the area.
Two local women have been arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from a Walmart in the area. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Two local women have been arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from a Walmart in the area.

Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of theft at the Walmart located at 1365 Boston Post Road in Milford.

Two Fairfield County residents - Aisha Thomas, age 44, of Bridgeport, and Tatiana Long, age 27, of Bridgeport - were accused of stealing about $230 worth of merchandise. 

Police said the women face charges of sixth-degree larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.