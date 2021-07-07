Two Women From Fairfield County Accused Of Stealing $230 Worth Of Items From Walmart

Two local women have been arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from a Walmart in the area.

Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of theft at the Walmart located at 1365 Boston Post Road in Milford.

Two Fairfield County residents - Aisha Thomas, age 44, of Bridgeport, and Tatiana Long, age 27, of Bridgeport - were accused of stealing about $230 worth of merchandise.

Police said the women face charges of sixth-degree larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

