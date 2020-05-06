Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Stamford Men With Long Records Busted With Loaded Guns During Stakeout

Kathy Reakes
Brandon Turner and James Johnson
Brandon Turner and James Johnson Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

Two men, both allegedly with long criminal records, were busted with loaded handguns after police received a tip.

Brandon Turner, 25, and James Johnson, 23, both of Stamford, were busted after the Stamford police NARC and Organized Crime Squad received information on Sunday, May 31, that Turner would be in the area with a gun, said Capt. Richard Conklin.

According to Conklin, the unit received information that Turner would be driving a 2015 Kia Optimum and carrying a handgun. Officers staked out the area and spotted the vehicle near West and Baxter avenues, Conklin said.

Officers made a stop and found that Turner, who was driving, had a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants, Conklin said. Turner is a convicted felon and prohibited from carrying a firearm.

Conklin said a check found that the gun had been stolen in Cape Coral, Florida, in 2016.

The guns and ammo recovered.

Stamford Police Department

Turner was charged with theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Johnson, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was also found to be in possession of a loaded weapon. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

"Good proactive work by the unit removing guns from the streets, especially with the recent increase of shootings in the area," Conklin said.

Turner is being held on a $75,000 bond. Johnson is being held on a $100,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 3.

