Two Schools Closed In Response To Death Of 7-Year-Old In Fairfield County Murder-Suicide

Two Fairfield County schools will be closed on Monday, June 21, following the deaths of a 7-year-old student and her mother.

The schools, Coleytown Elementary School, which the child attended, along with Stepping Stones Preschool, which is located inside Coleytown, will be closed Monday in response to the tragedy.

Monday was supposed to be the last day of school, but School Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that instead of classes, students and teachers and staff, can receive grief counseling.

Scarice sent out a letter to parents which said: "As our community mourns the tragic loss of one of our beloved students and her mother, I want to provide assurance that the school district is actively working to support those closest to this unspeakable loss. A plan for mental health and grief counselors is being developed for those most impacted."

The 7-year-old child was allegedly drowned by her mother on Thursday, June 17 at their home Westport home, Westport Police said.

The mother, Tracy Do, age 46, was found dead around 4 p.m. after police responded to the home for a report of an unresponsive female, police said.

The child, whose death was ruled a homicide, was found during a search of the home.

Scarice told parents there will be no discussion of the recent tragedy while students will be allowed to visit their teachers and collect their belongings for the summer.

Parents will be provided resources on how to talk to their children about the event as well.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text TALK to 741741.

