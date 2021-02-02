Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Snow-Way! New Nor'easter Could Take Aim On Area
Police & Fire

Two Rescued After Truck Falls Into Water In Fairfield County During Nor'easter

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Stamford firefighters rescue two people stranded in a sinking pickup truck during Nor'easter.
Stamford firefighters rescue two people stranded in a sinking pickup truck during Nor'easter. Video Credit: Stamford Fire Department
Stamford firefighters rescue two from sinking pickup truck. Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department

Two people were rescued in dramatic fashion from a sinking pickup truck in Fairfield County during the peak of the Nor'easter.

It happened around 2:10 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, in Stamford in the water off of Cummings Park in Stamford, 

First-arriving fire personnel found a 4-door pickup truck partially submerged and floating approximately 40 feet off of the shore of Long Island Sound, said Stamford Fire Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Palmer.

A woman was visible and standing in the rear cargo area of the truck. The woman was shouting that there was a man trapped inside the submerged cab of the truck, Palmer said.

Stamford firefighters use a crane to rescue two stranded in a sinking pickup truck.

Stamford Fire Department

The extreme winds, snow, and tide continued to move the vehicle and cause it to fill with water.

Three firefighters wearing cold water rescue suits immediately entered the water and swam out to the truck's location. 

At the same time, one of the fire department's 100' tower ladder trucks positioned as close to the water's edge as possible and deployed the aerial ladder out to the vehicle. 

Fire Department scuba divers from Rescue Co. 1 also arrived on the scene and began to set up for a rescue diving operation, Palmer said.

Stamford firefighters use a crane to rescue two stranded in a sinking pickup truck.

Stamford Fire Department

The firefighters in the water were able to calm the woman and assist her into the tower ladder. As weather conditions continued to deteriorate, the vehicle continued to submerge deeper into the frigid waters of Long Island Sound.

Firefighters attempted to extricate the man through a small open rear window. However, his size made it very challenging. 

Firefighters in the water continued to work quickly as the vehicle became completely submerged. One firefighter maintained a physical hold on the man's arm and was able to pull him through the small window after the truck was completely underwater, Palmer said.

 Once he was free, firefighters placed the man into the tower ladder and both occupants were brought to shore.

Once on shore, the two were transferred into the care of Stamford EMS Paramedics. The man was transported to Stamford Hospital for further treatment. The woman refused medical treatment.

The truck after it was pulled from the water.

Stamford Fire Department

Firefighters and divers remained on the scene and assisted with the securing and removal of the vehicle from the water.

No fire personnel were injured during the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Stamford Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.