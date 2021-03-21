Two New Officers Join Police Department In Fairfield County

Two men police officers have joined a Fairfield County police department after both retired from the NYPD.

On Monday, March 15, Kevin Maloney and Matthew Collins were sworn in as Wilton Police officers, the department said.

They come to Wilton after recently retiring from the NYPD. Both will be attending a three-week training academy as well as a three-month field training program before being certified as Connecticut Police Officers.

Maloney grew up in Yorktown Heights, New York, and is a graduate of Mercy College, where he received a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

Maloney was a police officer with the NYPD for over 27 years retiring at the rank of Lieutenant.

He was a highly decorated officer with the NYPD receiving several meritorious service awards and commendations. He is married and has two children 15 and 12.

Officer Matthew Collins grew up in Lindenhurst, New York, and is a graduate of Farmingdale State College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement technologies.

Collins comes to Wilton from the NYPD, where he worked since 2017. He was married this past year to his wife Alessandra and they recently moved to Connecticut.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.