Two Nabbed With Guns, Drugs During Warrants Search By CT State Police

Two Connecticut men were arrested following a warrants search for suspected weapons violations.

Kevin Matos, age 26, and Harrison Regan, age 29, both of Waterbury, were arrested around 5 a.m., Thursday, April 1, by Connecticut State Police on numerous felony weapons and drugs charges, said the Connecticut State Police.

When detectives arrived at the home to serve the warrant, they found four adults and two juveniles.

As a result of the search, investigators located and seized several firearms and discovered an illegal marijuana grow as well as other forms of narcotics to include but not limited to, cocaine and heroin, state police said.

"It should be noted that all of the unsecured firearms were located in the juvenile's bedroom," police said.

Matos, who is currently registered as a deadly weapons offender, and Regan were both arrested and processed for various felony charges.

Matos is held on a $500,000 bond and Regan is held on a $200,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 5, at Waterbury Superior Courthouse.

