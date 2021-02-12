Two Nabbed Following Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Pursuit In Fairfield County

Two police officers received minor injuries following a vehicle pursuit in which a firearm was displayed.

The incident began around 4:48 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, when Bridgeport Police were alerted to an attempted robbery on North Washington Avenue where a firearm was displayed, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

Patrol officers located the vehicle involved and engaged it in pursuit after the driver failed to stop when signaled, Appleby said.

The pursuit entered I-95 north and ended in Milford after the suspect vehicle crashed.

Two suspects were taken into custody and transported back to Bridgeport to face charges of attempted robbery and engaging police in pursuit, Appleby said.

Two Bridgeport police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The identities of the arrested persons are not available at this time.

