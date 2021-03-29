Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Director Warns Of 'Impending Doom,' As US Cases Rise; Biden Takes New Action
Police & Fire

Two Men Wounded, One Critically During Fairfield County Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two men were wounded, one seriously during a shooting in Bridgeport.
Two men were wounded, one seriously during a shooting in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investing a shooting that left two men hospitalized, one in critical condition, in Fairfield County .

Bridgeport Police were alerted to the shooting when two men showed up at Bridgeport Hospital around 2:40 p.m., Sunday, March 28, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

One victim has been identified as 40-year-old Roosevelt Jefferson of Bridgeport. 

 He sustained a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity and is listed in stable condition, Gilleran said.

The second victim has been identified as 43-year-old Lamar Blake of Bridgeport.

 He sustained a single gunshot wound to the torso and is listed in critical but stable condition, he added.

Bridgeport Police officers and detectives are investigating this shooting in the 1100 block of Central Avenue.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective King and Detective Cronin at 203-581-5204 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.