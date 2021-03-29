Two Men Wounded, One Critically During Fairfield County Shooting, Police Say

Police are investing a shooting that left two men hospitalized, one in critical condition, in Fairfield County .

Bridgeport Police were alerted to the shooting when two men showed up at Bridgeport Hospital around 2:40 p.m., Sunday, March 28, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

One victim has been identified as 40-year-old Roosevelt Jefferson of Bridgeport.

He sustained a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity and is listed in stable condition, Gilleran said.

The second victim has been identified as 43-year-old Lamar Blake of Bridgeport.

He sustained a single gunshot wound to the torso and is listed in critical but stable condition, he added.

Bridgeport Police officers and detectives are investigating this shooting in the 1100 block of Central Avenue.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective King and Detective Cronin at 203-581-5204 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

