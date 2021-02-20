Two Men Threaten To Harm Woman During Attempted Fairfield County Robbery, Police Say

Two men allegedly attempted to rob a woman in Fairfield County in a parking lot after they threatened to harm her if she didn't hand over her keys and other belongings.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14 at the Walgreens at 880 Post Road in Westport.

The woman told police she had just finished purchasing some items at the store and as she was about to enter her vehicle, when a Toyota Rav 4, which had been reported stolen from the city of Norwalk earlier, backed into the parking space next to her car, said Westport PD Lieutenant David Wolf.

Two Black males exited the Toyota, approached the woman, and threatened to harm her if she did not turn over her keys and other personal property, Wolf said.

When the woman did not comply, the men began to rifle through her pockets. Unable to locate her keys or any other items of value the suspects fled the scene and were last seen heading towards I-95.

However, just prior to the suspects departing, a third male exited Walgreens and entered the car.

"Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any injuries," Wolf said.

All three suspects were reported to be Black males, wearing black clothing, and Covid-19 style face masks.

The Westport Police continue to actively investigate this incident.

