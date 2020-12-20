Two Killed, Two Injured In Fairfield County Sports Bar Shooting

Two people were killed and two injured during a shooting at a popular Fairfield County sports bar.

The killings took place just before 1 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Mango'z Sports Bar located at 456 Connecticut Ave., in Bridgeport.

Arriving officers located three gunshot victims who were all transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital, according to Bridgeport PD Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

A fourth gunshot victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle.

Two men, 19 and 24 years old, were pronounced dead at the hospital, Fitzgerald said.

A 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries from gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

A 21-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Detectives are processing a crime scene at the location of the shooting and are expected to be at the scene for hours.

A large uncooperative crowd met officers who responded to the scene, Fitzgerald said.

Patrol supervisors requested mutual aid assistance from Stratford Police and the Connecticut State Police to help with crowd control at the crime scene and Bridgeport Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time pending autopsy and notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

