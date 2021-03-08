Two Killed In Crash At Busy Intersection In Connecticut

Two people were killed in a crash at a busy Connecticut intersection in which one of the vehicles caught fire.

The crash took place in Hartford County at 4:43 p.m., Monday, August 2, at the intersection of Windsor Avenue at Park Avenue in Windsor, said Capt. Andrew Power.

With the assistance of citizens, arriving officers extricated and rendered aid to three injured persons, two of which were unresponsive, Power said.

One of the cars had caught fire as a result of the crash, he added.

The investigation revealed that a Chevy Malibu was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Windsor Avenue as it approached the intersection of Park Avenue.

A Jeep Compass was turning south onto Windsor Ave from Park Ave and was struck by the Malibu, Power said.

The operator of the Jeep Compass, identified as Remicia Francis, age 51, of Windsor. Francis died at the hospital.

The front seat passenger of the Chevy Malibu identified as Corey Mackey, age 42 of Hartford, also died at the hospital, Power said.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu sustained serious injuries and was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.

