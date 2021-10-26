Two Injured In Beer Bottle Fight At Fairfield County Restaurant, Police Say

At least two people were injured during a fight with beer bottles at a Fairfield County restaurant.

The incident took place on Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Isla Restaurant at 420 E. Main St., in Bridgeport, said authorities.

Officers responded to the restaurant around 8 p.m. after a 911 caller requested help, Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management said.

Arriving officers found one person with a hand laceration and another with a head laceration from broken beer bottles, Appleby said.

He added that while only two people were found with injuries, there were several others involved in the fight inside the restaurant.

One person was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

Police are investigating the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.