Two Injured After Driver Loses Control, Hits Three Vehicles, Utility Pole, Police Say

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that damaged a fire hydrant, and utility pole and a transformer.

The crash took place around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, in Fairfield County at the intersection of Putnam and Park streets in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Police Sgt. Darryl Wilson.

According to Wilson, Officer John Perry, responded, along with K-9 Officer Eddie Rodriquez, and found both operators on the ground complaining of injuries.

Rodriquez reported a black vehicle involved in the accident, struck a fire hydrant and a utility pole with a transformer, splitting the pole, leaving it hanging in the roadway, Wilson said.

The Bridgeport Fire Department was requested to respond to the scene to assist with the injured, as well as the dangling lines and pole.

An investigation found that the driver of the black Acura, identified as Jason Marrero, 18, of Bridgeport, was traveling south on Park Street and when he approached Putnam Street continued through the intersection hitting another vehicle, police said.

After the crash, Marrero lost control and mounted the northbound sidewalk striking a fire hydrant, two additional vehicles, and the pole before coming to rest.

He complained of left knee pain and transported to St. Vincent’s ER by AMR.

The driver of the second vehicle, a white Infiniti, was identified as Andrea Johnson, 47, of Bridgeport. She also complained of injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital ER by AMR.

Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer John Perry is the lead investigator for the collision.

