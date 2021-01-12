Two, Including Child, Seriously Injured In I-84 Crash

Two people, including a child, were injured during a single-vehicle crash on I-84.

The crash took place around 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, on I-84 west near Exit 37, in Farmington, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to police, the crash occurred when a Hyundai Elantra, driven by Marie Naomi, age 21, of New Britain, was traveling westbound on the highway when she lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, collided with the metal beam guardrail, and rolled over in the right shoulder, state police said.

The juvenile, who was in a child seat, was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for serious injuries to his hand and lacerations to his face, state police said.

Naomi suffered minor injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

A 22-year-old front-seat passenger, also a New Britain resident, was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries to his hip, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact police at 860-534-1000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.