Two In Custody Following TD Bank Robbery In Fairfield County

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and a juvenile are in custody following the robbery of a TD Bank in Fairfield County.

Police received notice of the crime around 4:58 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, when the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from TD Bank, on Main Street, along with a bank tracker alert indicating a party just robbed the bank.

The suspects did not display any weapons but did hand a threatening note to the teller, said Scott Appleby, Bridgeport PD director of emergency management.

The Bridgeport Police immediately began tracking the suspects and vehicle possibly used in the robbery. 

Officers observed a vehicle in the area of Chopsey Hill Road and Platt Street traveling at a high rate of speed. 

Officers called off any pursuit and were able to apprehend a suspect and what has been described as the bank bag in the 300th block of Exeter Street, Appleby said. 

The emergency center continued to relay tracking information to police units in the field from the bank GPS unit that was still in the vehicle used in the robbery. 

Police were able to detain another suspect and the vehicle in the 100th block of Pitt Street.

No injuries were reported, and no weapon displayed.

Police arrested one unidentified adult and one juvenile.

