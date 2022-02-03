Two Hospitalized After Three-Vehicle Crash In Fairfield County

Two people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield County in which one of the drivers had to be extricated.

The crash took place in Westport around 7 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 3 on Post Road West in the area of Marion Road.

Two of the vehicles received heavy damage, causing one of the drivers to be extricated due to the amount of damage to the passenger compartment, said Assistant Chief Brett Kirby, of the Westport Fire Department.

"Firefighters completed the extrication very quickly using hydraulic tools and assisted Westport EMS to transfer the patient into the ambulance," Kirby said.

Westport Police Department provided support including traffic control during the incident and Westport EMS utilized two ambulances to transport two patients to Norwalk Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.

