Two Girls Arrested After One Stabs The Other, CT State Police Say

Two Connecticut girls have been arrested after one allegedly stabbed the other on a bike trail.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in Windham County when Connecticut State Police responded to a report of a stabbing located on Hilltop Drive in the town of Windham.

Responding troopers located the victim, a 12-year-old girl who sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. 

An investigation revealed the incident stemmed from an ongoing conflict between the juvenile victim and the accused, a 13-year-old girl, state police said.

The accused juvenile was located, detained without incident, and a knife was recovered at the scene. 

 As a result of the investigation, both girls were issued juvenile summonses. 

 The victim was charged with breach of peace, and the accused was charged with breach of peace and assault.

 Both girls were released to their respective guardians.

