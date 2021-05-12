Two Drivers Hospitalized After Head-On Crash, CT State Police Say

Two drivers were hospitalized following a head-on crash in Connecticut.

it happened on Route 17 in the Middlesex County town of Durham on Friday, Dec. 3, Connecticut State Police said.

A 2018 Subaru Legacy was traveling south on Route 17 near Barbara Lane prior to the crash, police said.

A 2008 Dodge RAM was northbound on Route 17 when the Dodge entered the southbound lane and struck the Subaru head-on, State Police reported.

A 60-year-old New Haven County man, from Wallingford, who was driving the Subaru was taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries, police said.

A 4-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Subaru was not injured, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 49-year-old Northford man, was taken to a hospital for suspected serious injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-399-2100.

