Two CT Men Killed In Same City In Separate Shootings Hours Apart, Police Say

Police in one Connecticut city are investigating two homicides that occurred in one day.

Hartford Police said two men were killed in separate incidents on Thursday, Feb. 17 in different parts of the city.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, the first incident took place around 1 p.m., when officers responded to the area of 271 Franklin Ave., where they found an unresponsive gunshot victim on the sidewalk.

The man, identified as Christian Feliciano, 20, of Hartford, was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed, Boisvert said.

The second incident took place hours later, at 11:36 p.m. when officers responded to 42 Earl St. on a report of a shooting, he added.

Officers found an unresponsive gunshot victim identified as 34-year-old Jeffrey Acoff, of Hartford, on the sidewalk, Boisvert said.

Acoff was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Boisvert said the department's major crimes and crime scene divisions are investigating the incidents.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.