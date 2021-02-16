Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Connecticut Restaurant Workers Found Dead In Supply Closet Of Business

Kathy Reakes
Two Connecticut restaurant workers were found dead inside the business's supply closet.
Two restaurant workers in Connecticut were found dead in a supply closet of the restaurant.

The two were found around 12:02 a.m.,  Monday, Feb. 15, at Jack's Bar & Restaurant located at 200 College St., in New Haven.

The two men were pronounced dead on the scene, a third man was located in distress outside the storage area and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment, New Haven PD Sergeant Shayna Kendall said.

The two dead, in their 50s, reportedly died from a drug overdose.

The incident is being investigated as untimely death, Kendall said. 

The owner of Jack’s confirmed that one of the men who died was employed by the restaurant, while the other was an ex-worker, reported the New York Post.

The man in the hospital is also an employee of Jack's.

