Two Arrested For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Fairfield County Businesses, Police Say

Two men have been arrested for allegedly using stolen credit at numerous Fairfield County stores.

Nywain Thomas, age 25, and Eric Wolf, age 22, both of Queens, New York, were arrested in Darien after officers responded to a report of two individuals possibly using fake banking cards, according to authorities.

The complainant told officers that the two men had come into their business and one of them indicated they had left a bank card behind days prior, said Darien PD Sgt. James Palmieri.

They gave the name “Thomas” and were given a lost card the business had on file, said police.

The complainant then noticed the two men go into several nearby businesses, which he found suspicious, according to police.

A description of the mn was given and they were located a short time later on the Post Road between Mansfield Avenue and West Avenue.

Police found that the two were in possession of stolen credit cards and had used them at several businesses on Post Road.

Wolfe further admitted to using the ruse in the past, going into a business and indicating he had left his bank card and giving a false name in the hopes of a match.

They were arrested and charged with:

Three counts of credit card theft

Illegal use of a credit card

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Both men were issued misdemeanor summonses and released from the scene on a written promise to appear.

