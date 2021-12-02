Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At CT Apartment Complex

A two-alarm fire caused significant damage to a commercial building that also houses apartments in northern Connecticut.

The fire started in Litchfield County just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 2 in Torrington, at 24. East Main St.

First arriving units reported smoke from the area of the roof of a two-story commercial building with residential apartments on the second floor, said Battalion Chief David Casper Jr., of the Torrington Fire Department.

Entry was made and crews confirmed a fire on the first floor of the building.

The building was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire. Fire crews used three hose lines to control the fire in 48 minutes, Casper said.

The fire was contained to the first floor with smoke damage throughout the building and adjacent occupancies, he added.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm for additional personnel. Torrington police and fire crews cleared all occupants from the building.

The Torringford Volunteer fire Department and Litchfield Fire Department assisted on the scene while Drakeville Volunteer Fire Department assisted with a different incident.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

