Trio Wearing Hoods, Facemasks Steal From Stop & Shop In Fairfield County, Police Say

Three suspects are wanted after allegedly loading up shopping carts at a Fairfield County supermarket with merchandise and fleeing the store without paying, police said.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, it is alleged that the three walked into the Stop & Shop on Old Kings Highway North in Darien and loaded up multiple shopping carts with large containers of Tide and Tide pods.

Police said that the trio - who were all wearing hoods and face masks at the time of the shoplifting incident - then exited the store without attempting to pay, fleeing in an older model tan Chevrolet Suburban.

According to investigators, the stolen items had an estimated value of between $200 and $350.

No other descriptive information about the suspects was released by investigators.

