Trio Nabbed With Guns Following 'Targeted' Fairfield County Attack, Police Say

Three men were charged and several guns were seized after a "targeted attack" led to several reports of shots fired in Fairfield County, police said.

The incident took place around 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31 when Bridgeport Police responded to the 100 block of Park Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an abundance of shell casings with vehicles and a residence struck by gunfire, said Captain Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center provided police officers with a description of the suspects and a description of the vehicle utilized in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle, a dark blue 2007 BMW X5, was observed in the area of the East Washington Avenue bridge.

Police attempted a felony motor vehicle stop at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Housatonic Avenue.

While attempting to stop the car, the occupants threw four handguns from the vehicle along Housatonic Avenue.

The vehicle ultimately stopped on Housatonic Avenue just south of its intersection with North Washington Avenue.

Four firearms and high-capacity magazines were recovered.

A citizen within the 100 block of Park Street was targeted during this incident, Gilleran said.

As a result of an investigation, the three men in the BMW were placed under arrest.

The driver of the BMW X5 has been identified as 43-year-old Bridgeport resident Carlos Moreno.

He was charged with:

Conspiracy at assault

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Possession of narcotics

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Misuse of plates.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The two passengers in the vehicle identified as Jose Padilla, age 43, and Luis Blandin, age 19 were each charged with:

Attempted assault

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm.

They were each held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5229.

