Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Three Vehicles Stolen From Fairfield County Auto Dealership, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Blasius South car dealership.
Blasius South car dealership. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three vehicles were stolen from a Fairfield County auto dealership.

Stratford Police said officers responded to a reported burglary at Blasius South, a dealership at 280 Ferry Blvd., around 4 a.m., Sunday, August 1, after an unknown person or group of people forced their way into the business.

Possibly three cars were stolen from the dealership, said Capt. Frank Eannotti.

 He said the building was also damaged during the theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-385-4100 or 203-385-4140.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.