Three Vehicles Stolen From Fairfield County Auto Dealership, Police Say

Three vehicles were stolen from a Fairfield County auto dealership.

Stratford Police said officers responded to a reported burglary at Blasius South, a dealership at 280 Ferry Blvd., around 4 a.m., Sunday, August 1, after an unknown person or group of people forced their way into the business.

Possibly three cars were stolen from the dealership, said Capt. Frank Eannotti.

He said the building was also damaged during the theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-385-4100 or 203-385-4140.

