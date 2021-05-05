Three Shot, One Killed On Residential CT Street

Police in Connecticut are searching for a shooter that killed one man and left two others wounded.

The victims were discovered around dinnertime at 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, in Hartford when officers responded to the neighborhood area of 19 Norwich St., for a Shot Spotter activation, said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, men in their 20s, were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries with one shot in the leg and the other in the back.

The third victim, identified as Chaquan Jones, 33, of Hartford, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, Boisvert said.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"It is unknown at this point what led up to the shooting," Boisvert said.

Anyone with any information about it is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

