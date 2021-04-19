Three Shot, One Fatally, During Gathering Of Car Enthusiasts In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 19-year-old Fairfield County resident was shot in the chest and killed during a get-together of car enthusiasts in the parking lot of an area raceway.

The incident took place around 10:45 p.m., Sunday, April 18, in the parking lot of the RPM Raceway at 600 West Ave., in Stamford, said Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon.

According to Scanlon, the department received a call reporting multiple victims from a shooting in the parking lot of the raceway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one 33-year-old man who had been shot in the chest amid a group of people who had gathered, Scanlon said.

The department was then informed that two other victims had been driven to the hospital, including the unidentified 19-year-old who was also shot in the chest and later died from his injuries, Scanlon said.

The third victim was a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

The 33-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

Scanlon said police believe there was some kind of argument during the get-together that led to the shooting.

"We believe there are witnesses out there and we encourage them to call Major Crimes with information," he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 203-977-4417.

