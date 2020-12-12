Three Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure On Yellow Mill Bridge

Three people suffered serious injuries in a crash overnight in Fairfield County.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, on the Yellow Mill Bridge located on Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport.

A black 2010 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Stratford Avenue approaching the Yellow Mill Bridge at a high rate of speed when it crossed over into the eastbound lane of Stratford Avenue and crashed into a gray 2016 Hyundai Sonata, said Captain Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police Department.

The crash caused severe damage to both vehicles and the closure of the bridge until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound when it was struck on the bridge, said police.

Both operators and a passenger in the Honda Civic had to be extricated from their vehicles by the Bridgeport Fire Department.

All three were transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR Ambulance with serious injuries.

There were no additional passengers in either vehicle, said police.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team has responded to conduct further investigation. They are being assisted by the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit.

The operator of the 2016 Hyundai Sonata has been identified as 29-year-old Vanadie Wheeler of Stratford, said police.

The operator of the 2010 Honda Civic has been identified as 21-year-old Barbara Rosiclair of Bridgeport.

The right-front passenger of the 2010 Honda Civic has been identified as 20-year-old Azia Point of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer Judson Brown is leading the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.