Three Nabbed After Grab-Go Larceny At Fairfield County Ulta Beauty, Police Say

Three people have been arrested after allegedly running into a store and pulling off a grab-and-go larceny at a Fairfield County beauty store.

The incident took place around 11:50 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Ulta Beauty store located at 1365 Post Road East in Westport.

Store employees said three individuals entered the store, placed merchandise into bags that they were carrying, and then allegedly left the business without paying for any of the items, said Lt. David Wolf, of the Westport Police.

All three were last seen running towards Old Road – presumably to a waiting car, Wolf said.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle crashed on I-95 and four people reportedly ran from the car into the Saugatuck section of Westport.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter and called for the assistance of a State Police K-9.

The area was methodically searched, and three of the four suspects were located and taken into custody on Treadwell Avenue, Wolf said.

"If there was, in fact, a fourth person involved, it is believed that party has since left the area," he said.

At this time, the three people arrested are in the process of being positively identified and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.