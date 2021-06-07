Three Men Who Assaulted Man In Bathroom Nabbed In Fairfield County, Police Say

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged midday assault where a man is believed to have been pistol-whipped and injured at a Fairfield County restaurant.

Parish Rowell, age 23; Shyquinn Dix, age 27, both of Stamford; and Jordan Fields, age 26, of Norwalk, were arrested on Tuesday, July 6, in connection with the May 30 incident at the Taco Daddy restaurant in Stamford.

The three were charged with::

Assault

A criminal attempt at first-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault

According to Captain Richard Conklin, the three men followed a man into the bathroom and attacked him.

Investigators said they believe the man may have been pistol-whipped during the attack.

The man suffered a laceration on his head and possible facial fractures during the assault, Conklin said.

During the attack, one of the suspects fired a bullet into the bathroom wall, Conklin said.

"Through the subsequent investigation, it appears that this was not a random attack, but that the victim was targeted by the suspects, who took issue with the victim over past unknown matters," Conklin said.

Dix and Rowell, both convicted felons, remain in custody on a $500,000 bond. Fields posted bond.

