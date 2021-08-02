Contact Us
Brookfield
Police & Fire

Three Make Off With $8K, Mercedes After Fairfield County Home Invasion, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Palmer Street in Bridgeport.
Three people are on the run after allegedly stealing a safe with more than $8K in it and a Mercedes-Benz during a home invasion.

The incident took place in Fairfield County on Saturday, July 31 on Palmer Street, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management.

According to Appleby, three men, all wearing ski masks and armed with guns, entered the home and took the 2018 white Mercedes E43 and a safe with $8,000 in it.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

