Three Buildings Destroyed After Fire Breaks Out At CT Shopping Plaza

A popular Connecticut shopping plaza has been at least three-quarters destroyed by a fast-moving fire.

The fire, in Hartford County, began around 1:20 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24 at 43 Main St. in Bristol.

According to Bristol Fire Chief Dave Butkus, when firefighters arrived on the scene, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming inside the building.

The firefighter's initial attack began inside the building, but they were pushed back by intense flames, the chief said.

The crews switched to an outside assault to protect nearby buildings and to contain the fire, Butkus said.

More than 25 firefighters from several departments battled the fire and continued putting out hot spots early Thursday afternoon.

The plaza is home to several businesses including the Crystal Diner, Vivaldi’s Pizza, the Main Street Laundromat, Marty’s Package Store, and the Dance Experience.

No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

