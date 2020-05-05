Three Arrested, Two Officers Injured Breaking Up Large Street Party

Two police officers were injured while attempting to break up a large street party and three partygoers were arrested allegedly resisting arrest in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 4, when numerous officers responded to 354 Coleman Street and Benham Avenue in Bridgeport for a quality of life complaint, Scott Appleby, director Emergency Management said.

The incident involved a large group of people loitering, drinking alcohol, and playing loud music, Appleby said.

"The large groups of individuals were actively resistant and uncooperative with officers at the time of arrival," Appleby said.

Officers soon found themselves involved in a physical altercation with at least one individual not adhering to the officer's instructions, he added.

Additional officers, as well as a K-9, were requested to respond to the scene due to the situation, Appleby said.

The incident resulted in two officers being transported to Saint Vincent Medical Center for minor injuries.

The drugs and cash seized. Bridgeport Police Department

Once under control, police seized two vehicles, 9 OxyContin Pills, 90 folds of heroin, 36.3 grams of crack cocaine, and $2,775 in cash, police said.

The three men arrested included:

Fedrick Chapman, 31, charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell and conspiracy to commit with intent to sell. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

Jeremy Leevere Coles, 31, charged with possession with intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics, interfering with an officer, and resisting arrest. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Ricardo Forbes, 30, charged with conspiracy to commit with intent to sell hallucinogen narcotics, illegal possession of a narcotic, interfering with an officer, and resisting arrest. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

