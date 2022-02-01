Three-Alarm Blaze Breaks Out At CT Shopping Plaza

Four families were left homeless and eight businesses were damaged during a three-alarm fire in Connecticut.

The blaze broke out in New London County a little before 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31 at the Midway Plaza on Flanders Road in the Niantic section of East Lyme, said Flanders Fire Chief Chris Taylor.

According to the chief, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof and second floor of the plaza which includes residences and businesses.

While attacking the fire, one resident on the second floor had to be rescued, Taylor said.

"Four apartments are on the second floor are completely destroyed, four others received smoke and water damage," said Taylor. "The fire went through the roof and it collapsed on the right and side of the building."

The first floor of the building where at least eight businesses are located received water damage, he added.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital after getting hit in the helmet, according to Taylor.

No residents were injured.

The Red Cross was called to assist residents with housing.

The fire marshal’s office is now working to determine the cause of the fire.

