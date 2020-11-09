Third Person Arrested In Fake Prescription Scheme

A third person has been arrested in a scheme to fill a fake prescription at a Fairfield County pharmacy.

Westchester County resident Elijah Jalil Arnold, 22, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 28, by Greenwich Police in connection with an attempt by three men to fill a fake prescription at a Greenwich Pharmacy, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

According to Zuccerella, Arnold was arrested after a pharmacist from Greenwich notified police that three men were attempting to fill, which he believed to be a fake prescription for a controlled substance.

After receiving the tip, plainclothes officers responded to the area and detained three suspects that were believed to be involved in passing the fake prescription in order to obtain a controlled substance, said Zuccerella.

The pharmacist was able to identify and verify a fraudulent paper prescription and recognized and recognized the criminal activity, he added.

All three, including Arnold, were arrested at the scene.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of the fake prescription, suspected marijuana, and paraphernalia, oxycodone pills, several ounces of a recreational drug known as "lean," a fake driver's license, an ATM card in the name of another person.

Lean is a slang term that refers to an intoxicating beverage that involves mixing a soft drink with a prescription cold syrup containing promethazine and codeine, said Zuccerella.

Arnold was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, criminal attempt at a controlled substance, criminal attempt at obtaining the drug by fraud, conspiracy at obtaining the drug by fraud, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

He was released on a $20,000 bond.

