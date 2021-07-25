Thefts Of Bikes, Scooters On Rise At Train Stations In Fairfield County, Police Say

As life slowly returns to normal in Fairfield County, and commuters hit the train stations to return to work, police are seeing an increased number of bike and moped thefts.

Greenwich Police said the report of a stolen moped this week at the Old Greenwich Train Station is the second in recent weeks.

Greenwich PD Captain Mark Zuccerella, said the department is investigating the crimes and have put extra patrols in the area.

Like the current rash of car thefts across the county and beyond, Zuccerella said it's pretty easy to stop the crimes.

"We are asking residents to lock up their bikes and scooters when left at the train stations," he said.

He added that thefts like this continue to be a problem in both Fairfield and Westchester counties.

