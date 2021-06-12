Teenage Girl Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Fairfield County

A teenage girl was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fairfield County.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11 in New Canaan.

The 15-year-old female pedestrian was observed sitting on the grass near 157 Richmond Hill Road when officers arrived at the scene, New Canaan Police said.

The girl stated she was on Marshall Ridge Road attempting to cross Richmond Hill Road when she was struck by the vehicle that was traveling westbound on Richmond Hill Road.

New Canaan EMS transported the pedestrian to Norwalk Hospital ER for evaluation and treatment of minor abrasions

No enforcement action was taken, police said.

