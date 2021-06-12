Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 19-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run I-95 Crash
Police & Fire

Teenage Girl Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Richmond Hill Road in New Canaan where the incident happened.
The area of Richmond Hill Road in New Canaan where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teenage girl was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fairfield County.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11 in New Canaan.

The 15-year-old female pedestrian was observed sitting on the grass near 157 Richmond Hill Road when officers arrived at the scene, New Canaan Police said.

The girl stated she was on Marshall Ridge Road attempting to cross Richmond Hill Road when she was struck by the vehicle that was traveling westbound on Richmond Hill Road.

New Canaan EMS transported the pedestrian to Norwalk Hospital ER for evaluation and treatment of minor abrasions

No enforcement action was taken, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.