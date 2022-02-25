Teenage Girl Accused Of Pepper-Spraying Store Owner After Stealing iPhone In Fairfield County

A teenage girl has been arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone and then pepper-spraying a store owner in Fairfield County.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the 16-year-old entered the cell phone store at 76 Stillwater Ave., in Stamford, and quickly took a new iPhone 12 from the counter and then left the store without paying for the item, according to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.

The store owner followed the teen into the front parking lot and attempted to recover the stolen device, Scanlon said.

The suspect struggled with the store owner and punched the victim in the face. During the assault, the suspect pepper-sprayed the victim in the face before fleeing from the area, he added.

Video of the suspect was recovered from the store later led to her identification.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the teen was arrested at a court appearance for a separate criminal matter at Bridgeport Juvenile Court, Scanlon said.

She was charged with robbery and remanded to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

