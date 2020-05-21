Teen Questioned About Car Break-Ins In Fairfield County Gave False Name, Police Say

A 16-year-old area teen was arrested after he allegedly provided a false name while being questioned about car break-ins.

The Fairfield County boy was arrested around 2:05 a.m., Thursday, May 21, by Fairfield Police after they responded to the area of Toilsome Hill Road and Prospect Avenue for a report of car larceny, said Capt. Robert Kalamaras.

When officers arrived on the scene they spoke to a resident who said he was awoken by his barking dog and looked outside to see two individuals rummaging through his neighbor's car, Kalamaras said.

The interior light was on in the vehicle and it looked as though the vehicle had been rifled through.

The man who called police told officers that he saw two people wearing dark-colored clothing who fled on foot when they saw him, police said.

While searching the area, officers located another vehicle with its interior light on that had been rifled through.

A short time later, a Fairfield Police officer came upon a teen wearing dark-colored clothing standing at the nearby corner of Toilsome Hill Road and Park Avenue.

The officer spoke to the teen and noticed some items, including a change purse, on a wall near where the teen was standing. None of the items were determined to have been stolen from the vehicles in question, Kalamaras said.

The teen identified himself to the officer and through the subsequent investigation it was determined that the teen had given the officer a false name and date of birth.

After determining his true identity, the officer learned that the boy was known to Fairfield Police after having been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car on Friday, April 24 in Fairfield, Kalamaras said.

The teen was issued a summons to be arraigned in juvenile court at a later date and was returned home.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.

Anyone who is believed to have been a victim of a car break-in in the area or noticed any suspicious activity overnight is asked to call FPD at 203-254-4800.

