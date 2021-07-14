Teen Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Guard Rail In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 17-year-old has died after crashing his vehicle into a guard rail and then an abutment in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 14 in Trumbull.

Police responded to the crash on Old Town Road after receiving multiple 911 calls, said Trumbull PD Lt. Brian Weir.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the teen, of Bridgeport, and began rendering medical aid to him before he was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he died, Weir said.

An investigation of the crash found the teen’s vehicle had traveled westerly on Old Town Road before it collided with the guard rail and bridge abutment near White Plains Road (Route 127), before coming to rest near Quarry Road.

The accident scene spanned the entire block of Old Town Road.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.