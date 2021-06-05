Teen Injured During Shootout Between Occupants Of Two Vehicles In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County teen was injured during a shoot-out between the occupants of two vehicles on a city street in broad daylight.

The incident took place around 5:49 p.m., Thursday, June 3, when a Shot Spotter activation was reported on the 1000 block of Pembroke Street in Bridgeport, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

Residents called the Emergency Operations Center reporting occupants in two separate vehicles were shooting at one another, Gilleran said.

Bridgeport Police officers arriving on Pembroke Street found several shell casings and numerous parked vehicles struck by gunfire. The suspect vehicles had left the area prior to police arrival.

At around 6 p.m., the Emergency Operations Center received a call from an area hospital reporting one person had arrived in their emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was a 15-year-old from Bridgeport who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Gilleran said.

Detectives responded to the hospital and to the crime scene located on Pembroke Street. Interviews were conducted, the scene was photographed, and evidence was collected.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at 203-581-5238 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

