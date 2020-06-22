Teen Critically Injured After Touching Live Wire While Playing On Top Of Metro-North Train Car

A 16-year-old teen is in "extremely critical condition" after being electrocuted while playing on top of a parked train car.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 3:21 a.m., Monday, June 22, when the teen, who was playing in a Metro-North train car in Bridgeport touched a hot catenary/transmission line, said Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management.

"He was burned from head to toe and but was breathing and slightly responsive," said Appleby said.

Police responded to the area after another juvenile called 911 to report that he and another teen were playing in a train car near Seaview Avenue when there was an explosion, Appleby said.

The juvenile ran to a friend's house and called for help and directed the police where to respond.

Bridgeport officers responding to the scene located a line of 10 cargo train cars parked by Crescent Street, Appleby said.

During a search, officers located the injured teen in the second car.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the scene to conduct a rescue of the victim, he added.

AMR transported the teen to Bridgeport Hospital where he remains in extremely critical condition.

Metro-North officials were contacted and MTA police have taken over the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.