Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Teen Critically Injured After Touching Live Wire While Playing On Top Of Metro-North Train Car

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A teen was burned from head to toe while playing on top of a train and touched an electrical wire.
A teen was burned from head to toe while playing on top of a train and touched an electrical wire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 16-year-old teen is in "extremely critical condition" after being electrocuted while playing on top of a parked train car.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 3:21 a.m., Monday, June 22, when the teen, who was playing in a Metro-North train car in Bridgeport touched a hot catenary/transmission line, said Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management.

"He was burned from head to toe and but was breathing and slightly responsive," said Appleby said.

Police responded to the area after another juvenile called 911 to report that he and another teen were playing in a train car near Seaview Avenue when there was an explosion, Appleby said.

The juvenile ran to a friend's house and called for help and directed the police where to respond.

Bridgeport officers responding to the scene located a line of 10 cargo train cars parked by Crescent Street, Appleby said.

During a search, officers located the injured teen in the second car.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the scene to conduct a rescue of the victim, he added.

AMR transported the teen to Bridgeport Hospital where he remains in extremely critical condition. 

Metro-North officials were contacted and MTA police have taken over the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.