Teen Busted After Attempting To Fill Fake Prescription Numerous Times, Police Say

A teen was busted on numerous charges after he allegedly attempted to fill a fraudulent prescription at a Fairfield County pharmacy.

Dwayne Smith, 19, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 28, after a pharmacist in the central Greenwich area contacted the Greenwich Police and reported suspicious activity, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

After receiving the tip, plainclothes officers responded to the area and detained three suspects that were believed to be involved in passing the fake prescription in order to obtain a controlled substance, said Zuccerella.

The pharmacist was able to identify and verify a fraudulent paper prescription and recognized and recognized the criminal activity, he added.

All three, including Smith, were arrested at the scene.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of the fake prescription, suspected marijuana, and paraphernalia, oxycodone pills, several ounces of a recreational drug known as "lean," a fake driver's license, an ATM card in the name of another person.

Lean is a slang term that refers to an intoxicating beverage that involves mixing a soft drink with a prescription cold syrup containing promethazine and codeine, said Zuccerella.

Smith was charged with:

forgery,

identity theft,

failure to insure a vehicle,

possession of marijuana,

criminal attempt/possession of a controlled substance,

conspiracy to commit/possession of a controlled substance,

possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia,

criminal attempt/obtain controlled drug fraudulently,

conspiracy to commit/obtain controlled drug fraudulently,

driving without a license,

misuse of a license plate,

operating an unregistered vehicle.

He was released on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan 15, 2021.

